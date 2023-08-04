Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CDTX

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $91.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.24. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.