Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $71.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on HRMY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
HRMY traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 601,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,271. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,910.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.