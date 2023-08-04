Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $71.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HRMY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

HRMY traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 601,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,271. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 44.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,910.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

