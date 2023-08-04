CannabisCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $224,376.55 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $224,376.55 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,040.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00282272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.00771217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.76 or 0.00543253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00061517 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00125030 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

