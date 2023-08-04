CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $225,279.48 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,146.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00284881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.14 or 0.00779295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00548466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00061634 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00124846 BTC.

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

