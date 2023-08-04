Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Down 16.7%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 392,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 165,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Canada Carbon Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$10.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.73.
About Canada Carbon
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
