Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $140.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COIN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays cut shares of Coinbase Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.62.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

