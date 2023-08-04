C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.28. 38,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,423. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.