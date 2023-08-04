C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 51,952 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,952 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 0.9% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 6.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 646.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 26.1% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $758,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.70. 3,770 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

