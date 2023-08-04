C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $4.62 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,325 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

