C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $3.62 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

DIA stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.74. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

