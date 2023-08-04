C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

TSLA stock traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.18. 85,469,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,162,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $806.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,979 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,657. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

