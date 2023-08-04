C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,069 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 3.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS USEP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. 13,311 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

