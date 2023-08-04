C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,348 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Insider Activity at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

In related news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 5,820,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $174,603.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,285,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,567.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 5,820,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $174,603.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,285,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,567.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 7,586,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,586.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,871,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,153.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,479,313 shares of company stock worth $456,739.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

BATS:UNOV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41.

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.