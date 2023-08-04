C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 150.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,144 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 473,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

