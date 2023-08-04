C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 9,463 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 122.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,050 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.