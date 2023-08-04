C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 35,074 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 124.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,464,000 after acquiring an additional 297,664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 245,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,391,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,024 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS IFRA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. 197,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.