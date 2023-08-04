C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,395 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.62% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,144,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 55,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 553.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,405 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

JMOM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,917. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.