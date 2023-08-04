BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $76.02 and last traded at $74.91, with a volume of 309212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

