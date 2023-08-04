BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.62. 608,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,672. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $71.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,423,000 after buying an additional 102,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,346,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,028,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

