BWS Financial Lowers Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Price Target to $6.00

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Assertio from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

ASRT stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,178,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,120. The company has a market cap of $171.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Assertio has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Assertio had a net margin of 59.86% and a return on equity of 52.50%. The company had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assertio news, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $651,787.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Assertio by 19.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Assertio by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Assertio by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

