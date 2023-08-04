Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Bunge updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.75- EPS.

Bunge Stock Up 0.8 %

BG stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.32. 572,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.42. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bunge has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $116.01.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 19.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bunge

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Bunge by 48.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.