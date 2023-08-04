Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $4.99 on Friday, reaching $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,653. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

