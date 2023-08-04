Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE:BLDR traded up $4.99 on Friday, reaching $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,653. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.