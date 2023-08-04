BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Up 1.7 %

BSQR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,846. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.