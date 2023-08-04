Bruce Caswell Purchases 3,141 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maximus Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $79.59. 706,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,685. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Maximus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Maximus by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

