Bruce Caswell Purchases 3,141 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Maximus Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $79.59. 706,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,685. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
Maximus Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Maximus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Maximus by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Maximus
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.