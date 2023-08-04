Brokers Set Expectations for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDFree Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DD. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.