Brokers Set Expectations for Confluent, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Confluent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Confluent stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $272,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 444,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,549.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $272,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 444,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,778,549.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,237,818 shares of company stock worth $38,745,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

