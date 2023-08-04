Brokers Offer Predictions for CSX Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CSX in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.97 on Friday. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 45,104.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

