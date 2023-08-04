Brokers Issue Forecasts for Incyte Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 205,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,033. Incyte has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Incyte by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

