Brokers Issue Forecasts for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

EA stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $123.99. 661,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

