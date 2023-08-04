Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) PT at $384.07

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $403.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Linde alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Insider Activity at Linde

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $380.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.04 and a 200-day moving average of $356.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.