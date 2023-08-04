Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Target Price at $21.88

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.
