Brokerages Set Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT at $31.80

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Cutera has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 252,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,719,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cutera by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 219,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 535,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

