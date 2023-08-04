Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT at $21.40

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $22.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,217,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 914,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 888,167 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,029.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 856,702 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 641,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.