Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT at $44.87

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

APEMY stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.73. Aperam has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

