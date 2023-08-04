Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

