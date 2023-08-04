Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.