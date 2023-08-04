Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

BR traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $165.90. 392,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,251. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day moving average is $151.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

