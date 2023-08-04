Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $881.65. 2,115,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $860.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

