Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.99-2.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.48. 2,548,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

