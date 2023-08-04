Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 20,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 111,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.47. 4,271,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,284,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

