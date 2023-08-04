Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bright Green in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $124.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Bright Green has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Bright Green ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

