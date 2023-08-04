Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. 2,974,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,428. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

