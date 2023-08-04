BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading 8% Higher

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 2,796,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,911,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BRF in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.

BRF Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Institutional Trading of BRF

BRF last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). BRF had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 110.1% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 8,898,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BRF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

