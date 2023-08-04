Brady Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.5% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,838. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

