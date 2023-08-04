Brady Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. 2,093,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

