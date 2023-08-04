Brady Family Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.6% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.01. 581,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,239. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.