Brady Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.88. 598,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock worth $7,916,102 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.