Brady Family Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486,736 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

