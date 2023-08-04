Brady Family Wealth LLC Buys 6,589 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. 5,097,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,921,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

