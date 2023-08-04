Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $3,166.76 and last traded at $3,023.23, with a volume of 160657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,839.91.

The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,940.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,736.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,611.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

