Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$92.00 at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bombardier

Bombardier Stock Down 8.8 %

About Bombardier

BDRBF stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 66,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,393. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.