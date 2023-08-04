Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$92.00 at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.
Bombardier Stock Down 8.8 %
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.
